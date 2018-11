A small truck has rolled near the Ngongotahā roundabout after hitting a bank.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene on State Highway 5 just after 2.30pm.

There are two people in the truck but neither have serious injuries, she said.

A small truck has rolled at the Ngongotahā roundabout. Photo / Google

One lane is blocked on State Highway 5 between Paradise Valley Rd and the Ngongotahā roundabout.