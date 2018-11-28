New Zealand's Lockwood Aria signing competition is returning to Rotorua.

The premier operatic singing competition is one of the country's longest-running singing events, with Dame Kiri te Kanawa, Malvina Major, Sir Donald McIntyre and Sol3Mio among its alumni.

After sponsoring the Aria for a decade, Lockwood took a seven-year hiatus.

However, managing director Andrew La Grouw said Lockwood was pleased to return.

"We've always loved the competition and now we're excited to be back on board with a five-year commitment and $100,000 as the naming sponsor. It keeps the award programme in Rotorua where it belongs," he said.

The prestigious Lockwood Aria singing competition offers life-changing opportunities for aspiring Kiwi and international singers. The event is held over three days in Rotorua and attracts aspiring opera stars who pit themselves against some of Australasia's best young singers.

The 2018 Aria took place just last month, with 22-year-old Auckland singer Manase Latu winning the top prize from a field of 43 entrants which included singers from America and Australia.

The competition attracts a high calibre of entrants, judges and conductors, with the music supplied by the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

Lockwood Aria trustee and spokesman Lyall Thurston said the competition was widely regarded as the premier event on the operatic calendar and it had a history which goes all the way back to 1946.

"Having Lockwood return is a great fit," Thurston said.

"For any opera singer, winning a Lockwood Aria is a career highlight.

"Many of our aspiring singers must go overseas to further their careers and an Aria is an ideal springboard, adding prestige and gravitas to the singer along with a substantial cash prize."

Thurston said the local operatic and broader classical music scene enjoyed enduring interest from the public.

"With support of generous companies like Lockwood Homes and the recognition which comes with the Lockwood Aria competition, opera continues to enjoy a high public profile with sound support for many productions."

For more information on the Lockwood Aria, and to keep up to date with news on the 2019 registrations, visit nzaria.co.nz.