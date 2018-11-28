Rotorua residents displaced following the April 29 deluge have been gifted Welcome Home Packs as a "small" gesture on behalf of the Rotorua Lakes Council.

On Monday evening 20 people from the council, the local fire brigade and Red Cross, handed out about 150 packs. The packs contain various vouchers, treats and goodies sourced through the generosity of a number of local businesses.

It's been seven months since the severe weather event that saw 94 homes issued with insanitary notices. Since then 69 of the notices have been lifted.

As well as the packs, Red Cross sourced funding for Grab and Go Bags (Emergency Survival Kits) which were also distributed on Monday evening. The single (for one or two people) and double (family) packs contain a number of essentials for survival in an emergency.

There were 94 insanitary notices issued following the flood. Photo / File

Flood recovery manage Andy Bell said the Welcome Home Packs were well received.

"People were very appreciative, we even got a few hugs.

"I think there are people who remain a little shell-shocked from the flood and we hope the Welcome Home Packs go a little way toward helping them get back into their homes and settle into their lives."

Included in the packs was a list of numbers to call should residents still need help.

"The recovery office winds up at the end of this month but all of our partner agencies will continue to work with the displaced. If people still need help, it is still available."