There will be an increase in emergency services at Rotorua Airport this afternoon as part of a training exercise.

The drill will involve police, ambulance and fire services, as well as airport staff and Air New Zealand crew.

Rotorua Airport chief executive Mark Gibb said the exercise was part of the airport's regular training activities and people should not be alarmed if they see emergency crews at the airport.

The training drill won't affect scheduled flights in and out of the airport, which will continue as normal.