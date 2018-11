A car has been found in Tikitapu this morning and police are investigating.

A police media spokeswoman said police were made aware of the car at 6.53am and were on the scene shortly after 7am.

The spokeswoman said a car was completely submerged in the lake, off Tarawera Rd near the Blue Lake Top 10 Holiday Park.

Police officers are making inquires with people at a nearby campground.

More to come.