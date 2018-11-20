Power lines are down and blocking Broadlands Rd after a car crashed into a power pole this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene 3km south of White Rd about 8.10pm.

There are no injuries and police and the fire service are at the scene, she said.



The road is blocked between the intersection of Broadlands Rd and View Rd and Broadlands Rd and Ohaaki Rd.

Contractors have been notified.

According to the Unison website, 125 customers in the White Rd, Broadlands Rd, Riverlea Downs, Tiverton Downs Rd, Kilkenny Way and Te Toke Rd areas as a result of a power cut.