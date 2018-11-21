

Rotorua's Westbrook School has fulfilled one of its former teacher's wishes by getting its kapa haka group new uniforms.

Treasured and long-serving teacher Louise Jones died suddenly in March, leaving staff and students reeling.

Jones was the school kapa haka tutor and principal Colin Watkins said she had wanted to buy new uniforms for the group in 2018.

"So we honoured that intention.

"We applied for, and were successful in receiving funding from the Four Winds Foundation, for new kapa haka uniforms, including poi, for our senior kapa haka roopu, at a cost of just over $7600.

"The foundation contributed $5000 and the rest was paid for by our Friends of the School committee."

The uniforms were worn for the first time at a school assembly and will be used during the Rotorua Primary Schools Kapa Haka Festival. Photo / Supplied

Watkins said the pastor at the neighbouring Harvest Church, Dave Moore, blessed the new uniforms last week and they were worn for the first time at last Friday's school assembly.

The performance was in preparation for the Rotorua Primary Schools Kapa Haka Festival being held from November 26 to 30 at the Energy Events Centre.

Watkins said the performance would be in honour of three staff members who had died this year, Jones, teacher Natasha Dickson and executive officer Kath Pittallo.