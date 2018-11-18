At 1pm on Saturday Puarenga Park stood still.

A moment of silence was shared to remember the life of Karter Kapu-ai-waho Jarmie Fraser and all the short lives of babies lost to sudden unexplained death in infancy (SUDI).

Hundreds of netballers, rugby sevens players, euchre players and their supporters gathered at the Whakarewarewa clubrooms to compete for the first Karter Memorial Shield.

On April 22 this year Karter's parents, Toni Paul and Te Rangi Fraser, found the 5-month-old unresponsive in his bed. Today would have been little Karter's first birthday.

Karter Kapu-ai-waho Jarmie Fraser. Photo/ Supplied

On Saturday Toni Paul told the Rotorua Daily Post she was "blown away" by the number of people who had turned up to compete in the invitational sport tournament.

"Today is about remembering all the SUDI babies and remembering our boy," Paul said.



Whānau and friends watched netball and rugby sevens teams battle it out and enjoyed the range of stalls on offer.

One stall sold black T-shirts with a large yellow K to remember Karter, and funds raised would help with SUDI awareness.

Toni Paul and her partner Te Rangi Fraser. PHOTO / SUPPLIED

A stage was set up in the park with a memorial of baby Karter where photos of the smiley infant were surrounded by flowers and a mould of his little hands and feet.

Other people were invited to bring pictures of their own babies who had suffered SUDI and a few laid next to Karter's photograph.

Paul said she never imagined losing her baby and when he died from SUDI there was not a lot of information and support out there.

Karter Kapu-ai-waho Jarmie Fraser was a happy baby and a 'little character'. PHOTO / SUPPLIED

"No one ever spoke about, it was kind of like a taboo subject so we are raising awareness."

Paul said the tournament was "just the beginning" and she hoped to make the tournament an annual event.

What is SUDI?

• SUDI stands for sudden unexplained death in infancy. Between 40 and 60 babies will die of SUDI in New Zealand each year.

• Knowing the risk factors means you can take steps to lower the risk of SUDI for your pēpē (baby).

• The three main risk factors are smoking while pregnant, bed sharing and the position of your baby when sleeping.

• The four key steps to follow to help you keep your baby safe from SUDI spell PEPE: place baby in their own baby bed, eliminate smoking in pregnancy, position baby flat on their back to sleep, encourage and support breastfeeding.