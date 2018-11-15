Sections of two busy Rotorua roads will be closed for a time this weekend while police carry out crash scene investigations.

Malfroy Rd, between Whitworth Rd and Jervis St, will be closed from 6.30am to 12pm tomorrow. Detours will be in place via Whitworth Rd and Konene St and Jervis and Bertram Sts.

Flowers left on the damage on a Malfroy Rd property after a fatal crash. Photo / File

This closure is to allow police to investigate the crash that killed a 24-year-old man on November 1. The incident has also been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Arawa St, between Rangiuru and Tutanekai Sts will also be closed from 6.30am to 12pm on Sunday November 18.

The Arawa St/Rangiuru St intersection where the fatal crash happened on September 25. Photo / File

This is to investigate the crash between a scooter and a car that killed 87-year-old Francisca Maria Hawkes-Buchanan on September 25.

Detours will be in place via Amohia, Pukaki and Tutanekai Sts.