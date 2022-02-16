But police are still seeking help to piece together a series of potentially related events. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested and charged a man with aggravated robbery and assault after the death of a man in the Bay of Plenty this week.

But police are still seeking people's help to piece together a series of potentially related events.

The arrested 28-year-old is due to appear in the Ōpōtiki District Court today.

He is allegedly involved in a Monday assault on a 65-year-old man outside the bakery on Tuhoe St, Taneatua, a community about 15km from Whakatane.

Police said the younger man was understood to have been one of three who travelled to the Gull petrol station in a white Mazda hatchback and, shortly after, allegedly assaulted a 45-year-old man and stole his motorbike.

Police continue to investigate the assault and theft in relation to the death of a 57-year-old man, who was assaulted in his home on Cobham St and died in Waikato Hospital on Tuesday.

Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death, and police are particularly interested in speaking with a group who entered the dead man's address around 2pm.

If anyone witnessed any of these events, or has any information which could help, they are asked to contact police via 105; quote file number 220214/0810, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Our team would like to reassure the community that we continue to treat this matter seriously and we are doing everything we can to identify all those involved," the police said.