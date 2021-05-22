Air Force performs formation flyover at Rotorua Lakefront

The Royal New Zealand Airforce performed a flyover at Rotorua's Lakefront

Several hundred Rotorua locals and visitors turned out to see the Royal New Zealand Air Force carry out a five-ship formation flight along the Rotorua Lakefront today.

The five aircraft did a lap of Lake Rotorua that went past the Lakefront.

They flew 300ft above ground level and within 1 to 2m of each other while reaching speeds of up to 500km/h.

This exercise was part of the air force's Operation Wise Owl – a training operation for trainee pilots to confirm their formation flying skills in the T-6C Texan II aircraft from an unfamiliar airport.