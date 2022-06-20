Rent tells the story of a group of young artists struggling to survive during the 1990s. Photo / Supplied

Have you ever wanted to be in the spotlight? Well, here is your opportunity.

Centre Stage Taupō is holding auditions for its upcoming rock musical Rent from June 23 to 25.

Director Sharon Shanks says with the interruptions caused by Covid-19, the theatre has only been able to put on one show in two years, which puts big financial pressure on the society.

"We have a large, ageing building to maintain so we need to make money by staging shows," she says.

"Centre Stage have a great loyal audience base but it is becoming increasingly difficult to attract people to audition for shows. This is becoming quite an issue for us as people say they don't have the time anymore to commit.

"I personally think a theatre production is a great distraction from the real world. Its a three-month project, a wonderful creative outlet and a ready-made group of friends."

A cast aged 15 to 50 years old is being sought and Sharon, who has also directed Mamma Mia, Blood Brothers, Perfect Murder and Fang, encourages anyone who can sing to audition, no previous experience is required.

The Centre Stage Taupō Playhouse where Rent will be on in October. Photo / Supplied

Rent tells the story of a group of young artists struggling to survive during the 1990s while creating a life for themselves in Lower Manhattan's East Village. Against this colourful backdrop of the thriving Bohemian Alphabet City, the characters explore their relationships under the shadow of the HIV/Aids epidemic.

Rent was an overnight sensation on Broadway, ultimately winning four Tony Awards, six Drama Desk Awards and the hugely prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

It ran on Broadway for 12 years, though its opening night was tainted with sadness as composer Jonathan Larson died suddenly the night before its premiere. His amazing legacy lives on in this uplifting musical filled with unforgettable songs like Seasons of Love, Take Me or Leave Me, I'll Cover You, Rent! and many more.

The audition pack can be found at www.centrestagetaupo.co.nz and the show will be on from October 12 to 22.