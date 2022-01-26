Amplify Tūrangi development lead Mike Bowie. Photo / NZME

Access to the internet is fast becoming a basic human necessity.

It plays a part in sharing important updates from groups and organisations, staying in touch with loved ones and, as we have learned during the Covid-19 pandemic, working and learning from home.

In an effort to help ensure more people are able to get online, Amplify Tūrangi has launched a free Wi-Fi programme in the Tūrangi CBD.

Amplify Tūrangi development lead Mike Bowie says the first transmitter is live at the Tūrangi i-SITE and should the concept prove popular it will be rolled out further.

"It was a concept set up about 12 months ago in Sanson and we just thought it was a great idea for the Tūrangi community," he says.

"There are a number of people in the community who are unable, for whatever reason, to have their own internet. There are also people coming to the area who need access."

Anyone in Tūrangi within range of the transmitter has unlimited access to the Wi-Fi, capped at a 2 MB speed, free of charge.

"It took a while to get established but we finally got it plugged in just before Christmas.

"It has about a 100m reach and if we add more transmitters we can link between the sites. I know in Sanson they have them down the main road, I think they have five sites. We would like to think we could expand that more out into the residential area as well as the centre of town.

"First and foremost we want to see what sort of uptake we get and if it's successful we will roll it out further.

"It is very much community focused. It's not a commercial activity, we're not trying to make a dollar, we're just trying to provide a service that we believe the community will respond to."