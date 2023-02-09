Jack Grace near his home on 8 Scott Ave. Photo / NZME

Jimmy Smith and his whānau at Rotorua’s 8 Scott Ave are back and can’t wait to share what’s been happening in their lives.

Following the success of 8 Scott Ave The Musical in 2019 and an encore performance in 2020, Rotorua entertainer Jack Grace has put pen to paper and has come up with a new storyline that is sure to excite local audiences.

8 Scott Ave tells the story of a typical Māori family growing up in Ōwhata. They don’t have a lot of money, but when they come together to sing, they are rich.

There’s parties, guitars, singalongs, humour, a bit of raruraru (nonsense) but mostly lots of love.

The first season was a roaring success in front of packed audiences and Grace said he was hopeful Rotorua would support the sequel.

Some of the city’s top singers are among the cast including Grace (playing Jimmy), Krissie Knap (playing Aunty Lovie), Rewa Ututaonga (playing Aunty Queenie) and Russell Harrison (playing Chappy).

The sequel features the shock return of Jimmy’s ex-wife Lillian – played by new cast member Kelly Makiha, and a cast of talented youngsters who play Jimmy and Lillian’s children, including Tiana Hunter, Atutahi Potaka-Dewes, Hunter Geary, Adrian Hurihanganui, Pareamio Turua-Pukepuke and Aliyah Stone-Taylor.

Grace said the sequel continued the story of Jimmy Smith and his whānau but travelled further in time to 1978 when disco and afros were “really grouse”.

“The Smith whānau are still pretty much the same, the kids have grown a bit, their aunties are still loving as ever and so the challenge is there for Jimmy to get his act together and maybe change some of his gambling and drinking habits.”

He said some of the cast have just come from local productions including The Colour Purple and In The Heights and will bring their theatre experience.

The new show will be in the Sir Howard Morrison Centre’s Te Haumako room, the former Concert Chambers.

“It’s the perfect place for our homegrown story and being inside the space just feels like a community theatre space.”

Grace said while it was a new script with some new cast and new songs, the audience were still encouraged to take part and become part of the Smith’s wider whānau and sing along.

The cast in 8 Scott Ave The Sequel.

“Rotorua has had a tough few years ... our town and our communities have suffered much through this Covid time. I know this musical will bring a lot of joy and love and belief to our whanau here.”

Knap said she was thrilled to “ring her sisters up and have another party”.

“We need a bit of loving. This is all about whānau and it’s to lift Rotorua and lift our people.”

Makiha said she was thrilled to join the talented cast of “fellow musco buddies” and knew audiences were going to love the song selections.

“Be prepared to have a great night of music, a few laughs and maybe a few tears.”

The show will run from Tuesday, April 11 to Sunday, April 16 and tickets will go on sale soon.