Decoding analyst recommendations: What investors need to know

Rotorua Daily Post·
Everyday investors often zero in on the recommendation and target price from analysts. Ironically, these are two things professional investors tend to gloss over, writes Mark Lister. Photo / Supplied

Opinion by Mark Lister
Mark Lister is Head of Private Wealth Research at Craigs Investment Partners
THE FACTS

  • Analyst reports offer insights but should not be solely relied upon for investment decisions.
  • Professional investors focus on the detailed analysis rather than just recommendations and target prices.
  • Investors should consider factors such as leadership, balance sheet strength and strategic opportunities.

Navigating the investment world is hard – even for the professionals. For everyone else, it’s tougher still when the advice comes wrapped in jargon and spreadsheet-speak.

I’ve seen analysts talk down a company’s prospects but still rate it a “buy” because their model said it was cheap.

