Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Bull market returns as corporate earnings beat expectations

By
Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

When it comes to global shares the bull market is back on, writes Mark Lister. Photo / 123RF

When it comes to global shares the bull market is back on, writes Mark Lister. Photo / 123RF

Opinion by Mark Lister
Mark Lister is Head of Private Wealth Research at Craigs Investment Partners
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • World shares have reached record highs, with the MSCI All Country World Index up 13.2% in 2025.
  • Corporate earnings have exceeded expectations, with 80% of S&P 500 companies beating estimates.
  • Markets are optimistic about potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, boosting investor confidence.

World shares have hit fresh record highs in recent days, defying forecasts for a pullback and looking much stronger than many predicted a few months ago.

The MSCI All Country World Index ended last week up 13.2% in 2025, and more than 40% higher than two years ago.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save