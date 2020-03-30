This week there would normally be people gathering in their communities to connect and celebrate Neighbours Day Aotearoa.

Neighbours Day Aotearoa runs from March 27 to April 3, and aims to help bring people together by encouraging intentional connection with their neighbours, whether that be organising a street party or just saying 'Kia Ora!"

In response to the developing implications of Covid-19, Neighbours Day Aotearoa accepts that group gatherings and events are not an option for communities.

However, while social distancing is our new norm we shouldn't withdraw from neighbourly connection, it says.

Instead of holding gatherings, Neighbours Day Aotearoa are encouraging people to have conversations with their neighbours, to make sure people are not feeling disconnected or lonely, especially people directly affected by self-isolation.

The campaign is also bringing people together during the 10 days of Neighbours Day Aotearoa in 10 ways, as part of its inaugural Zoom festival.

National co-ordinator Cissy Rock says it is disappointing for people who spent so long organising events and gatherings for this year's Neighbours Day Aotearoa.

"However, the connections they have built up with their neighbours (some have been doing Neighbours Day events for many years now) will be vital in keeping people connected in the months to come.

"We are positive the work they have done can be transformed into something that will create stronger, more resilient communities in the long run.

"In the short term, we are encouraging people to have online events or connect with their neighbours in other ways that maintain their physical distance but allow people to feel supported and cared for."

She says Neighbours Day Aotearoa isn't about just having a barbecue with the neighbours - that is simply one way to connect with people.

Now that face to face contact isn't possible, she encourages the Te Puke community to think of other ways to stay in contact.

For some this is online, for others it is popping a card in the letterbox of their neighbour, or creating a phone tree so everyone can be contacted and kept up to date with information, and know how to contact someone close if they need help.

"Elderly in small towns often have family who are in the cities, so some of them have no close support."

Cissy says it is easy for people to feel isolated and alone at times like this.

"Instead of spreading panic and dislocation we want people to look out for each other and support each other.

"We are encouraging people to connect with the more vulnerable in their communities and offer assistance.

"This doesn't just help those who are self-isolating from putting themselves at risk but it prevents others feeling powerless when they can offer people emotional support, share information or even just swap ideas of how to pass the time.

"We know how much people care about their neighbourhoods at Neighbours Day Aotearoa, we have seen people do amazing things and I know they are ready to continue to prove how we can do amazing things when we come together."

To sign up and join the Neighbours Day Aotearoa Zoom Festival go to www.neighboursday.org.nz/