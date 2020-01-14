Two people have been injured following a multiple-vehicle crash in Ngongotahā this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash at the intersection of Oturoa Road and State Highway 36 at 3.04 pm today.

She said two, possibly three, vehicles and four people were involved in the crash.

The road was blocked and a tow truck was being called.

A St John's ambulance spokeswoman said it was notified of the crash at 3 pm and two ambulances were sent to the incident.

She said the ambulances were still on-scene and were treating one person for minor injuries and one person for moderate injuries.