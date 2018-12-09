The Rotorua Aquatic Centre has something for everyone! With one of New Zealand's best outdoor 50m swimming pools, a 25m indoor pool and a family pool designed for lots of entertaining, we have aquatics fun for all ages and abilities.

Still looking for more? Jump into our heated indoor lazy river or enjoy our Splash Pad, fantastic Interactive water fun for kids of all ages. Top this all of with a nice leisurely soak in one our bespoke indoor and outdoor spa's with temperatures ranging from 29-40 degrees.

While visiting the Rotorua Aquatic Centre have a look around at all the health and wellbeing opportunities that are available on site, starting with the boutique gym located upstairs.

With a range of cardio and free weights available or fitness suite is the perfect place to achieve your fitness goals. Better yet, gym memberships give access to the full facility including Aqua Jogging, swimming and Spa.

Keen on aqua aerobics? We have classes for all ages and abilities, with high and low intensity options to give participants that full cardiovascular workout.

Our SwimMagic Swim School is the perfect place to look if you're keen on swimming lessons. As New Zealand's biggest swim school, developed through years of experience from swim schools around the world, SwimMagic is a revolutionary swim school programme.

The SwimMagic programme has been designed to give you or your child the best chance of progression in the shortest possible time. A priority of SwimMagic is to have appropriate groupings working on measurable goals at each level.

New skills will be introduced at the appropriate stage in you or your child's development. Logical progressions and high repetition of key skills at each level will ensure that you or your children are progressing in the appropriate manner.

The Rotorua Aquatic Centre truly does have something for everyone.

Check out our upcoming events!

Sunday 16th December

– (11am -3.30pm) - Family Fun day Christmas Party! - Fun day out for the whole Family including water inflatables, Tarzan swing, bouncy castles and mini tramp. All for only $7!

Friday 21 December - (6.30pm – 8.30pm) Youth Pool Party - School's Out! - Come celebrate the end of the school year with us with an evening full of aquatic fun! All for only $7!

The Rotorua Aquatic Centre truly does have something for everyone, so come check us out today! http://www.clmnz.co.nz/rotorua-aquatic-centre/