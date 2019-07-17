Frustration is building at the time it is taking to repair a slip near Upokongaro on State Highway 4.

One resident is calling it an "absolute disgrace" and a Whanganui district councillor says the road is being "neglected".

The road slipped away after flooding in June 2015, Whanganui's worst flood on record. Four years later it remains in a state of disrepair and no one appears to be working on it.

The riverside lane is barricaded where the road slipped away and traffic passing through the area 10km from Whanganui is controlled by lights.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Upokongaro resident Wayne Keenan is the

Related articles: