Rotorua surgeon Dr Blaithan Patricia Page has been convicted and sentenced for careless driving causing the death of Francisca Hawkes-Buchanan.

She hit the elderly motor scooter rider and award-winning community devotee on September 25 last year.

Today, Judge Tony Snell sentenced her in the Rotorua District Court.

Page was ordered to complete 100 hours community work, to use her medical skills in a way that reflected Hawkes-Buchanan's values.

She also has to pay $5000 in emotional harm reparations to Hawkes-Buchanan's family and was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Judge Snell said it was "isolated offending entirely out of character on one occasion, with terrible, terrible and tragic consequences".

The crash happened about 7.25am when Page, who was on her way to work at Rotorua Hospital, pulled out on to Arawa St from Rangiuru St and didn't see Hawkes-Buchanan, who was on her scooter.

The summary of facts said the weather that morning was overcast with isolated periods of drizzle.

Francisca Hawkes-Buchanan had been a volunteer at the Christmas Day Community Lunch from the year it started. Photo / File

Page pulled out from the give-way sign at the T-intersection and Hawkes-Buchanan didn't have time to react.

She was knocked off her scooter and she slid to the other side of the road.

Page immediately tried to help at the scene.

Hawkes-Buchanan later died of her injuries.