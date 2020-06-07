An app reducing wait times and contact at Tauranga cafes and eateries has arrived at the perfect time.

Coffee Nexus was developed by two men from Tauranga over the past six months, and since going live the day lockdown was announced, the app has processed $1000 worth of orders.

It allows users to order digitally and pick-up when orders are ready to save time and limit contact with others. It also facilitates contact-tracing.

Saekye Oh and Ben Knowles are offering the app free and running at a loss to help Tauranga hospitality get back on its feet.

Oh, formerly a structural engineer, wanted to be able to order coffee on his way to work.

"I didn't want to wait in line for a cup of coffee in the morning. It [the app] saves me a lot of waiting and hassle."

He decided to work full-time on the app in December and teamed up with Knowles in February.

"Cafes basically told me they didn't use apps because the cost was too high. So I just thought, 'Why don't I develop my own app?'."

"It just turned out to be a nice coincidence that we were able to help businesses through Covid-19," Oh said.

Otto Eatery and Ground Zero Coffee are onboard but Knowles and Oh are looking to include as many as possible.

They are waiving all transaction fees and helping digitise menus for the app.