When casually talking to friends about places to eat over the summer there were a couple of restaurants that were always mentioned in conversation — Post Bank at The Mount was one that came up regularly and embarrassingly we had never dined there.



Our reservation was for 7pm on a balmy summer's evening. We were warmly welcomed to Post Bank by restaurant manager Nicola. We were seated at a table for two in the main restaurant. There is the choice to request a table in the enclosed garden courtyard or an outside table on the street frontage.

Our very friendly and knowledgeable waitress Kristen offered a drinks menu and talked us through the main menu and evening specials. The superb menu was designed by Head Chef, Matt Hey.



While perusing the menu, we sipped on a glass of Jules Taylor Sauvignon Blanc ($11) and a glass of Roaring Meg Pinot Noir ($12). The menu is cleverly broken down in six sections: Introduction, Prelude, Chapter One, Chapter Two, Notes and Epilogue. We decided to start at Chapter One.



Once our order was taken, Kristen arrived back at our table with a complimentary 'Amuse Bouche', a Tomato Tea which was a chilled tomato clear soup with a small semi-dried tomato in the bottom of the cup. It was a very refreshing tasty pallet cleanser and totally unexpected.



We then sat back and waited for an extraordinary culinary adventure to begin,

taking in the amazing themed interior of this fabulous restaurant. The building was originally erected by Captain Mitchell Stuart in 1832 and was originally built as a court house, bank and jail. Over the years it also incorporated a small library and a post office.

More recently the building was developed into this bar and restaurant.

One thing I loved were the books that lined the walls and the various vintage artefacts that were dotted through the room, like a pair of old roller skates and an original Morse code radio.

He had: Chapter One.

There were four items to choose from and after careful consideration I chose the Kombu Marinated Ora King Salmon, Forest Mushrooms, Porcini Butter and Roe ($19). This entrée was beautifully presented and tasted superb.



Chapter Two

There were five items on the main menu including a vegetarian meal, along with fish of the day, Organic Chicken, Lamb Rump and Angus Eye Fillet. I chose the Lamp Rump, Marinated Buffalo Cheese, Green Beans, Onions and Cherries ($40).

What a great choice. The lamb was cooked perfectly and the combination of the cheese, beans and onions was perfect. I love potatoes, so also had the Hay Roasted Baby Potatoes with Sour Cream and Chives. Wow! The dessert menu (Epilogue) was very tempting with four tasty treats to choose from. I went for the Peanut Butter Icecream, Salted Caramel Popcorn, Pistachio Bark ($17). It's pretty hard to describe just how good that tasted, so all I will say is it was superb.

She had: Chapter One

She chose the Smoked Beetroot, Walnut Cream, Wild Fennel and Sorrel ($17) from Chapter One. The entrée arrived and was beautifully plated. Trying all of the elements separately and then together was a taste sensation. The combination of the walnut cream, wild fennel and sorrel gave the smoked beetroot a completely different flavour and I loved it.

Chapter Two

I chose the Organic Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Miso Cream and Sweetcorn ($38) Again the elements were incredible and with the succulent chicken created an amazing dish. I was intrigued with the honey cone mushroom and its texture and crunchiness.

Not something that I had tried before and on its own was a unique element but trying the honey cone mushroom with the chicken and miso cream took the chicken to a completely new level!

Epilogue

The dessert was something else! The Compressed Pineapple, Chickpea Meringue, Coconut, Lemon and Coriander ($17). The plating was incredible and a real work of art. The 21-year-old pastry chef who has recently returned from a 'Michelin Star' New York restaurant created an amazing dessert.

The chickpea meringue was light and fluffy and really delicate and paired with the crunchiness of the lemon and coconut gave the pineapple components a sharpness that was amazing. It was suggested that I try the dessert with and without the coriander which

I did, proving that the coriander was the star of the dish!

Post Bank is classed as one of Mount Maunganui's premier dining experiences and our dining experience lived up to our high expectations and it is now firmly on our dining radar.

Post Bank

82 Maunganui Rd

Mount Maunganui

PH: 07 575 4782

On the web



Opening Hours:

Friday Lunch 12pm-3pm

Monday to Saturday open from 3pm, dinner from 5pm

Closed Sunday