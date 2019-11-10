COMMENT

Guest speakers at Sustainable Whanganui Trust's AGM, Collegiate School students Zac Wilson and Scott Bryant, had lots of interesting insights into reuse and recycling to share with those present. Their research suggests that, on average, each New Zealander generates about 3200kg of waste per year, comprising household rubbish, recycling and organic waste.

.

READ MORE:
New ReSource Whanganui website provides guidance on recycling
Premium - Inside the growing Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre
Ditching of kerbside recycling upsets Whanganui residents
Whanganui council to ask if residents want rate-funded recycling and rubbish collection

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

.


Based on their kerbside

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.