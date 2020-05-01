Tena koutou katoa Taupō.

Now that we are out of alert level 4 I have had a couple of days off to reflect on the past four weeks.

The Taupō and Tūrangi communities united really well and together maintained the level 4 lockdown rules. There was a minority who refused to comply with these rules and unfortunately we had to enforce the lockdown on these individuals, issuing written warnings.

Taupō Police arrested and charged approximately five people who refused to keep our community safe and remain at home. We have taken this sort of enforcement so that the wider community remains Covid-19 free.

Overall we have seen a drop in our volume crime which was anticipated over this period. Police know that alcohol and addiction are two of many drivers of crime and we can only conclude that these factors have been mitigated due to the lockdown.

What has been pleasing is that the anticipated rise in family harm reports did not eventuate, however at times these incidents did come in all at once, placing demand on our teams to respond. This being said, we acknowledge our other agency partners who have been busy in the whānau space and without them Taupō and Tūrangi Police would be stuffed.

To the Taupō and Tūrangi communities, thank you for helping the Taupō and Tūrangi Police navigate through level 4 lockdown. Together we have assisted the Ministry of Health and Civil Defence with keeping Covid-19 under control.

However as we rock into level 3 we need to ensure we are not complacent and undo all the mahi we have done together. To that end please understand that level 3 is similar to level 4. Please stay home.

Police say unless people are at work, school, exercising or getting essentials they must be at home, the same as under alert level 4. Stay regional. Exercise at parks and beaches within the region or in an adjacent region (if closer) is permitted, providing the exercise is safe and people keep two metres away from anyone who is not in their bubble.

Keep to your bubble as much as possible. Bubbles can be expanded by a small amount to bring in close family, isolated people or caregivers. Maintain good hygiene practices including washing hands and coughing into your elbows.

We still have a long way to go as we navigate down the alert levels. Health, Civil Defence and the police need you all to remain united and maintain the regulations for each alert level.

WANTED: Taupō Police are asking for public help to find Troy Griffin.

Finally, Taupō Police are looking for Troy Griffin who has two warrants for his arrest. Griffin has a history of drug offences, is associated with gangs and actively avoiding apprehension.

On Tuesday evening Taupō Police with the assistance of Rotorua Armed Offenders Squad cleared an address on Shepherd Rd. Unfortunately Griffin had left prior to police arrival and is still sought. If anyone has information that can lead to his arrest then please contact 111 so we can respond.

Until next week, we've got this Taupō. Kia kaha, Senior Sergeant Phil Edwards.