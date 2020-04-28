Destination Great Lake Taupo and other business promotion agencies in the Taupō district have launched a 'Love this Place' campaign to support businesses across the district.

The primary goal of the campaign is to stimulate the local economy as it gets back to business following the impacts of Covid-19.

Love This Place will share stories of businesses adapting to the current environment, and shine the light on the local community.



Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said he was delighted to see the initiative launched and urges all locals to get on board.

"This is all about showing our love and support for everything we have right here in our backyard," said Mr Trewavas.

"The Taupō District is an amazing place to live, work and play. Now is the time for everyone to support our local businesses, explore more of our own backyard and become an ambassador for our district.

"For some, the impacts of Covid-19 have been minor, and for others far more immense. One of the best things we can do right now is come together and make an effort to keep money flowing throughout our district by spending locally whenever we possibly can."

Taupō district mayor David Trewavas. Photo / Supplied

Marketview figures show that in the year to March 2020, local spending across the district contributed 60 percent of the total revenue through the core retail sectors of groceries and liquor; department stores and leisure; cafes, bars, restaurants and takeaways; apparel and personal; accommodation; fuel and automotive; home, hardware and electrical; and other consumer spending. The remaining 40 percent was generated from a mix of domestic and international tourists spending money while visiting the district. The same data shows that Taupō district residents spent $150 million in retail purchases outside the district.

"We know that the Taupō District will bounce back even better than before. We need to be unified as a community and show the world why Taupō is an exceptional place to live, do business and visit, and that starts with our local community spending locally to help to kickstart the local economy".

Locals can discover what businesses are operating at various alert levels across the district at the 'Love this Place' Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LoveThisPlaceTaupoDistrict) including food and beverage, retail, health and wellness, trades and services, event services and transport businesses trading from today at Alert Level 3.

Visitors to Waihora Lagoon on the western side of Lake Taupō. Photo / Destination Great Lake Taupō

Tūrangi Tourism Group chairman Mike Bowie applauded the launch of the new district-wide initiative.

"Our business community at the southern end of the lake has been severely impacted by Covid-19, with the immediate closure of so many tourism related operations," he said. "We know our Tūrangi locals will dig deep and support our business owners to come through this, and I think this initiative is a great jumpstart for this. We have produced a list of all the businesses in Tūrangi who will be open and trading in some way at Level 3 and encourage our local residents to check this list before they shop."

Businesses across the district can register their details to be listed as trading during Level 3 by completing the form on the Facebook page.

Next week, the 'Love this Place' team will be launching fun activities and promotions that families can take part in such as treasure hunts and shopping incentives.

Locals who are keen to be part of the 'Love this Place' movement can share their own story on Facebook by tagging @LoveThisPlaceTaupoDistrict.

'Love this Place' is a partnership initiative powered by Destination Great Lake Taupō, Enterprise Great Lake Taupō, Towncentre Taupō, Taupō Business Chamber, and Tūrangi Tourism Group with support from Taupō District Council, and district-wide i-Site visitor information centres.