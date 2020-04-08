A woman was pepper-sprayed, a man tasered and in all, five people were arrested in Taupō this afternoon after police were called to a family violence incident.

Sergeant Shane McNally said police were called to a house in Pihanga St at about 12.45pm to reports of a family harm incident in progress. A man was arrested and has been charged with injuring with intent.

However, as police were about to leave, four of the man's family members arrived. They were aggressive, obstructive and assaulted police, Mr McNally said. More staff were called in but efforts to resolve the situation calmly were unsuccessful.

Police had to resort to use of pepper spray on one woman and tasered a man. All were arrested.

Four people will appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow and the fifth was given a formal warning.