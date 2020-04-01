Kia ora everybody. Things have been pretty good here in Tūrangi for our first week of lockdown.

I'm happy to report there have been no burglaries and only one reported theft.

We did get called out to six family harm incidents last week which is about the usual number we get most weeks, and a couple were repeat visits to one family to try and help and support them.

I mentioned last week that before the lockdown our staff were out talking to a lot of our local families about ways to stop conflict and tension escalating out of control. I'm pleased to say that of that group of families we proactively visited, we've only had to go back and see one of them over this last week. We've been doing the same with our youth too and at present, because of Covid-19, we're trying to collate a good list of our elderly and vulnerable people in our community that we can also visit.

We will be working with local agencies such as the RSA, Tūwharetoa Health, Te Korowai Roopu Tautoko and Civil Defence to pull this together.

In relation to the lockdown, things have been pretty quiet. A lot of our community are doing really well in staying home, being safe and isolating themselves. There's been a lot of stags roaring at the moment with the change of weather and we know some of our local boys will be itching to get out there hunting but please, we don't want you out in the bush at the moment because if the worst happens it puts our staff and volunteers at risk.

We did have to speak to one person who went out hunting over the weekend, and we've also noticed a few boat trailers at the Tokaanu Marina which suggests people are out fishing. Be aware that we're monitoring this and will be speaking to these people as well. There are good reasons why we don't want people being out and about and it's because we're still at a very vulnerable phase with Covid-19. If we don't get this right, the lockdown will last a lot longer, there will be more risk and possibly more deaths.

I went and spent some time yesterday with some of our community as we sat physically isolated in our chairs in the sun outside Tūrangi Pharmacy two metres apart. They and our local supermarket are doing an awesome job in enforcing that two-metre separation and people are abiding by the rules and understand it. I'd like to acknowledge the work our essential workers are doing and the risk they are putting themselves at. As Police, we do this every day, but these are mums, dads, and nans, people with young kids just doing their jobs and dealing with hundreds of people. Kia ora and thank you to you all.

We also have two of our local areas at the moment who have imposed rāhui and closed themselves off to outsiders. These are Whanganui Bay and the papakainga at the southern end of Oruatua. The are looking after themselves, working with each other and have some really good processes to keep their people safe. We are in contact with them every week for a chat and a catch up and applaud them for what they are doing.

Until next week, stay home, be kind, horoia ō ringaringa [wash your hands].

Ngā mihi, Te Reipa.