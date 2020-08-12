Six horses impounded in Tūrangi have been re-homed by Taupō Pound.

The horses were described as two mares who were thought to be pregnant, two colts and two stallions with one stallion having only one eye.

Taupō District Council head of communications and customer relations Lisa Nairne said the horses were impounded after a complaint they were frequently roaming the Korohe Rd area.

She said it was suggested the horses had recently struck a car in the days before being uplifted.

"Council uplifted the horses not only in the interests of public safety but also the safety and wellbeing of the horses."

Mrs Nairne said the council had tried to find out who owned the horses, and a possible owner was contacted via a family member. However, no one came forward to claim the horses before the auction.

She said if the owner had been identified then the council would have been keen to see the horses returned.

"And the owner or owners would have been instructed they are to ensure the horses are kept in a secure paddock."

Before being picked up by the pound, the horses had been free to roam.

Mrs Nairne said although the horses had not been kept in the manner expected, all were in good condition when collected.

She said the horses were happy while temporarily held in the council pound paddocks.

"They were fed hay and grazed the paddocks. Council staff interacted with the horses daily. The horses were not ridden by any person while in the care of the council, however they did have adequate space to exercise."

Council auctioned the horses from the pound on July 30 and Mrs Nairne said there was a good level of interest at the auction with about 15 people attending. She said buyers were motivated to ensure the horses were given new homes, with several inquiries before the auction.

She added council staff always worked extremely hard to ensure all animals are rehomed where possible.

"We had contact with a number of animal rescue groups who would take the horses should they not be sold at the auction. There was no intention from council that any of the horses impounded would not be rehomed. All horses were sold with the understanding that the horses will be rehomed for their natural life span."