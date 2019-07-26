Two years ago, Lou Te Keeti was rushed to hospital after seeing extra zeros added to his bank balance. He had won $10.3 million in a Lotto Powerball draw - but part of him thought it was a hoax until he saw the evidence in his bank account. His doctor described his turn as "a case of euphoria" and a recovering Te Keeti was soon planning how to spread his luck. Annemarie Quill catches up with Te Keeti and finds out how those millions have changed his life.


It's been two years since Tauranga's Lou Te Keeti won $10.3 million

Related articles: