

Whanganui warhorses Who Shot Thebarman and Start Wondering have officially been retired within days of each other.

Ten-year-old Who Shot Thebarman experienced a stellar career on the track, recording two Group One victories in the Sydney and Auckland Cups, both over 3200m, and he competed in four Gr.1 Melbourne Cups (3200m).

Trained initially by Mark Oulaghan in New Zealand and then by expat Kiwi Chris Waller in Sydney, Who Shot Thebarman will likely spend time at Living Legends in Melbourne before returning to his owner's property in New Zealand.

"We would like to announce The Barman has been retired from racing," owners, the O'Leary brothers said last week.

"He will spend two years at Living Legends in Melbourne before coming back to New Zealand where he will enjoy his retirement in a five star grass paddock in the Rangitikei."

"The family would like to thank all his followers for their support for the horse during his years of racing.

"One highlight, of which there were many, was winning the Sydney Cup at his sixth attempt."

Meanwhile, multiple Group one winner Start Wondering was officially retired on Monday after a scan revealed a slight tear in a tendon and given his age (eight) and the time it would take to heal owner Stephen Gudsell and trainers Evan and JJ Rayner were left little option but to call it quits.

Torn tendon ends Start Wondering's career.

"He's been an absolutely wonderful horse who put in 110 per cent every time he raced. In the end the decision was easy. I would have hated seeing him break down" Gudsell said.

Both gallopers earned the warhorse tag after racing at the elite level for much of their careers, especially Who Shot Thebarman who competed against the very best international company in Australia.

The Chronicle will celebrate both of their illustrious careers in a future issue.