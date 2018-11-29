Iain Hyndman's Wanganui Tips

1: Vinabeel, Punta Mita, Miss Freelove

2: Sinarahma, Midnight Story, Whenharrymetsaddle

3: Full Swing, Brimm, Supagili

4: Detentore, Hank Moody, Leading Role

5: Hinerangi, Petite En Jeu, Shadow King

6: Tellyawhat, Rockoneve, Windsor

7: She's Poppy, Glory Days, Raw Impulse

8: Italian Lover, Sainted Pearl, Skyphyta

Best Bet: Vinabeel (R1)

Raymond, Mark and Eris Connors have set many a significant milestone, but one they would dearly love to nail is winning the Listed Cambridge Thoroughbred Lodge Wanganui Cup on home turf.

The mother, father and son ownership combination have an added incentive to bag the $50,000 feature on Saturday with classy mare She's Poppy with the day marking the 170th Anniversary of the Wanganui Jockey Club.

Raymond Connors, who trains the eight-win Alamosa mare, set his sights on the Wanganui Cup some time ago and seriously went about preparing for the challenge immediately after winning the Gr3 Boehringer Ingelheim 1550 at Awapuni on September 15.

The 11-week break between races was by design and is of absolutely no concern to Connors, who has consistently said She's Poppy performs best when in a fresh state.

"The space between races doesn't worry me. The weight and the prospect of a firm track is more of a concern," Connors said.

She's Poppy has been allocated 59kg, a kilo less than topweight Beefeater and six more than Porcelain Princess on a 53kg minimum.

"Her work is as good as it has ever been and she's ready. It would be lovely if there was a bit of rain about, especially on the day, but I really do think she will get away with one run on a good track in a fresh state – she races best that way."

Connors has thrown in a nomination for the Gr1 Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Cup (3200m) in March next year, but much will depend on her performance on Saturday.

"I've just thrown a nomination in for Auckland just in case, but I'm not sure how seriously we'll look at it yet. We will know a lot more after Saturday.

"We'd love to win the Wanganui Cup and especially in the club's 170th year."

Connors went close to adding a Wanganui Cup to his CV with the il-fated Grey Guru who finished second in 2015.