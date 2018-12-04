The days of the printed bus timetable appear to be numbered according to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

As the council prepares to roll out its new Tauranga and Western Bay bus network on Monday, December 10, it's been investigating how people find out which bus to take and it's shown a dramatic shift to online tools in the past few months.

Public Transport committee chairman, councillor Lyall Thurston said that since July 2014 nearly 119,000 timetables had been printed but in the past seven months and more than 400,000 sessions had been recorded on the mobile Transit App, putting real time information into the hands of people and their mobile phones.

"The app allows customers to see the next buses arriving at the location, set a favourite route number, track their bus as it approaches and plan their trip in real-time," Thurston said.

"This new technology is all about enhancing the experience and providing a more reliable and efficient service."

Bayhopper customers can now also plan their journey thanks to updated Google Maps technology via the Baybus website.

The maps show a departure board for each bus stop, with real-time information as well as routes and timetables.

Printed timetables will still be available for bus users with 8000 printed for the launch of the new network.

HOW TO PLAN YOUR JOURNEY USING OUR THE NETWORK

• Go to www.baybus.co.nz

• Enter your start point and destination into the Journey Planner and click on 'Plan Journey'

• This takes you to Google Maps and shows the journey that you would take today

• Click on 'depart at'

• Change the date to Mon, Dec 10

• View your journey using the new network.

Note – Google Maps does not display dedicated school services.