An "iconic" Queenstown property is on the market for the first time in about 60 years.

Harcourts Queenstown is selling 129 Frankton Rd — being marketed as the ''worst house on the best street'' — by auction.

Agent Megan Osborne, who's marketing the home-and-income property with colleague Jaiden Direen, says the potential for the quintessential yesteryear beauty is huge.

The original owners, Russell and Annie Calvert, built a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home on the site in the early 1960s and, later, added a two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit above the garage.

The couple lived in the upper level, with their daughter, Marion Calvert, and were an almost constant fixture in the Frankton Rd-facing conservatory of the mint-green property, opposite Pounamu Apartments, until they died.

Marion continued to live in the home until her sudden death, a year ago this past Tuesday.

The lower level continues to be tenanted.

Osborne says the home, which has a capital value of $1,850,000, sits on a 410-square metre site, which includes a small garden and a large garage.

It boasts ''views for days'', particularly from the upper level, across Lake Whakatipu to The Remarkables, Cecil Peak and beyond.

The property's position is a major selling point — a veritable sun-trap, with internal heating by way of heat pumps on both levels.

"It's quite incredible — it's an amazing spot, but then, it's the oldest house, and they usually put the oldest house in the best position."

The property boasts "views for days". Photo / Mountain Scene

And it's about an 800-metre walk to Queenstown's CBD.

Osborne says if the new owner is into the '60s art deco vibe, it could easily be kept as is, but it's also primed for updating and/or redevelopment.

"We're expecting good interest in this one, because it is an iconic home."

The property will go to auction at noon on August 25.