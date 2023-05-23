Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

Seven-year high of properties selling at a loss, says Corelogic

RNZ
2 mins to read
Auckland had the highest proportion of loss-making resales among the main centres. Photo / Brendon O'Hagan, Getty Images, File

Auckland had the highest proportion of loss-making resales among the main centres. Photo / Brendon O'Hagan, Getty Images, File

From RNZ

The weaker housing market has meant the proportion of properties resold at a loss has hit a seven-year high.

Property research company CoreLogic’s latest Pain & Gain Report shows 6.1 per cent of property resales in the first quarter of 2023 made a loss, up from 4 per cent in the final three months of 2022.

Auckland had the highest proportion of loss-making resales among the main centres, with 13.2 per cent being below the previous purchase price.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The median profit on the 93.9 per cent of resales that sold for a gain remained high at $305,000, though below its peak of $440,000 in the final quarter of 2021.

Properties resold for a gross profit in the March quarter had been owned for a median of 8.3 years - unchanged from the previous quarter and in line with the long-term average.

For loss-making resales, properties were owned for a median of 1.8 years, up slightly from 1.6 years in the previous quarter - but it was still low compared to historical levels.

“It’s important to remember, hold period plays a key role in the size of any resale profit or loss,” CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said. “Even in a down market, owners who have held property for several years will still tend to see large gains at resale time.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Kelvin Davidson. Photo / Peter Meecham, OneRoof, File
Kelvin Davidson. Photo / Peter Meecham, OneRoof, File

“Owner-occupiers generally aren’t making a cash windfall either, as the equity is generally recycled to make the next property purchase.”

While Auckland saw the most pain, Christchurch - where house prices have been resilient - had the lowest proportion of loss-making resales at 2.7 per cent.

Hamilton had the second-highest proportion of resale losses at 8.1 per cent, followed by Wellington at 6.3 per cent.

CoreLogic said apartment resales made up a bigger proportion of resale losses compared to other property types, with more than 28 per cent of resales in the first quarter made at a loss.

Davidson said it was relatively uncommon for houses to make a loss at a resale, but that was changing.

“From only half a per cent of house resales being made for a gross loss in Q1 2022, that figure has now risen to 5.1 per cent. That’s the highest since mid-2016.”

one roof

Latest from Property