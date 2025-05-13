Allevia Hospital Epsom after a $150 million expansion. The property is on Mountain Rd.
New Zealand’s largest private hospital expansion under way is nearly finished in a $150 million job.
Christchurch-headquartered Leighs Construction won the contract on the Auckland hospital, once known as Mercy Epsom, 98 Mountain Rd. It is now called Allevia Hospital Epsom.
Dr Ian England, chief executiveof the group – which was recently rebranded Allevia Hospitals – said the new Gilgit Wing by Leighs would vastly increase services at the hospital, established in 1901 by Mercy nuns.
“We will be Auckland’s only private hospital provider with both an intensive care unit and a high-dependency unit to support complex and high-acuity cases,” England said.
Allevia Hospital Epsom opens its new four-level wing on Friday with:
Work had to attempt to minimise noise and vibration which affected the main hospital operations, England said.
The main vehicle entrance off Mountain Rd to the front of the hospital no longer exists because the new wing was built there.
People now drive into the 250-space car parking building off Mountain Rd, and even pedestrians are directed to enter via the carpark. English said surveys showed 80% of patients and visitors were driving, hence the carpark emphasis.
He acknowledged problems: “The pedestrian experience is not the best at the moment because there has been so much change on the site.” There were plans to enhance that “and make it more impressive, more welcoming”.
The business began planning changes six years ago. John Fillmore Contracting excavated “a massive hole” three levels deep: “The excavations were incredible – 20 trucks a day for nearly a year.”
Robots will be used in the new theatres to guide surgeons doing hip and knee replacements, he said.
The new wing is grey because it was built beneath a volcanic view shaft and Allevia wanted to respect Maungawhau’s mana, English said.
Allevia Hospitals, previously MercyAscot Hospitals, says it is one of New Zealand’s largest private surgical hospital groups with three Auckland sites:
Allevia Hospital Epsom;
Allevia Hospital Ascot at Ellerslie/Remuera;
Allevia Endoscopy at Epsom and Takapuna.
The business has more than 19,500 patients a year, England said.
About 360 specialists work within Allevia, which has 22 privately-owned operating theatres and an endoscopy day-stay service.
Wellington’s Wakefield Hospital this year opened a $185m expansion.
Because the Epsom job is yet to finish, that makes it the largest current private hospital expansion.
Anne Gibson has been the Herald‘s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.