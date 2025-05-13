10 full-sized 60sq m, state-of-the-art operating theatres;

A 17-bed post-anaesthetic care unit;

Six intensive care unit beds;

Six high-dependency unit beds;

A new ward with 20 single and four double-patient hospital rooms;

A dedicated whānau room;

A new sterile store;

A new staff break room;

Two new theatre changing rooms.

Inside a $150 million upgrade – the Gilgit Wing, Allevia Hospital Epsom at 98 Mountain Rd. Photo / Allevia Hospitals

The 10 new theatres replace seven existing smaller ones in the red brick Prendergast building.

England said old theatres were often only 30sq m, whereas the new ones are double that size to accommodate more sophisticated equipment.

“The expansion is designed to meet the increasing need for advanced surgical procedures,” England said today.

Cardiothoracic, orthopaedic, neurosurgery, gynaecology, urology, otolaryngology, cardiac and general elective surgery will be carried out in the new theatres.

The new grey four-level Gilgit Wing beside the older existing red-brick, seven-level block has been named after Gilgit Rd, which runs off Mountain Rd.

England said the new building was a significant addition to the specialities already offered at the hospital.

Leighs Construction won the contract to expand Allevia Hospital Epsom, where 10 new high-tech operating theatres have been developed. Photo / Allevia Hospitals

The first operations will be on June 3.

English said $150m was spent on four sites:

Building The Heart Group’s new 877sq m building, leased to that business by Allevia, 1 Gilgit Rd, beside Allevia Hospital Epsom; The Gilgit Wing construction on what was the driveway and main entrance to Mercy Epsom; Development of a new off-site sterile processing facility in leased premises at 79 St George’s Bay Rd, Parnell; Adding another level to the existing carpark of Allevia Hospital Epsom to meet resource consent requirements.

The new Gilgit Wing at Allevia Hospital Epsom, developed as the main part of a $150 million expansion. Photo / Allevia Hospitals

In 2022, the private hospital business said it expected to open the new facilities by September 2024, although dates would depend on progress.

In February 2022, the Herald reported on the expansion, which England said was a three-year programme to take floor areas from 17,000sq m to 23,000sq m.

The old Stella Maris building on the northern side of the hospital was demolished to make way for the new wing.

The new nurses' hub inside the expanded Allevia Hospital Epsom, as at May 2025. The property was previously known as Mercy Epsom. Photo / Allevia Hospitals

Work had to attempt to minimise noise and vibration which affected the main hospital operations, England said.

The main vehicle entrance off Mountain Rd to the front of the hospital no longer exists because the new wing was built there.

People now drive into the 250-space car parking building off Mountain Rd, and even pedestrians are directed to enter via the carpark. English said surveys showed 80% of patients and visitors were driving, hence the carpark emphasis.

Allevia Hospital Epsom's seven-level Prendergast building, within which seven old operating theatres will be repurposed.

He acknowledged problems: “The pedestrian experience is not the best at the moment because there has been so much change on the site.” There were plans to enhance that “and make it more impressive, more welcoming”.

The business began planning changes six years ago. John Fillmore Contracting excavated “a massive hole” three levels deep: “The excavations were incredible – 20 trucks a day for nearly a year.”

Robots will be used in the new theatres to guide surgeons doing hip and knee replacements, he said.

The new wing is grey because it was built beneath a volcanic view shaft and Allevia wanted to respect Maungawhau’s mana, English said.

Mercy Hospital as it was.

Allevia Hospitals, previously MercyAscot Hospitals, says it is one of New Zealand’s largest private surgical hospital groups with three Auckland sites:

Allevia Hospital Epsom;

Allevia Hospital Ascot at Ellerslie/Remuera;

Allevia Endoscopy at Epsom and Takapuna.

The business has more than 19,500 patients a year, England said.

Wakefield Hospital in Wellington after a major expansion costing $185 million. Photo / Evolution Healthcare Group

About 360 specialists work within Allevia, which has 22 privately-owned operating theatres and an endoscopy day-stay service.

Wellington’s Wakefield Hospital this year opened a $185m expansion.

Because the Epsom job is yet to finish, that makes it the largest current private hospital expansion.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald‘s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.