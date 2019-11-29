A newly refurbished industrial property in tightly held Morningside is on the market as a 'blank canvas' for occupiers and investors.

The freehold property at 25 Gordon Road is well located in a scarce pocket of light industry within one of Auckland's fastest-changing city fringe suburbs.

It is for sale with vacant possession and no internal fit out, allowing a new owner to configure the property as they see fit.

Colliers International's Auckland Investment Sales team is marketing the property for sale by deadline sale date closing at 4pm on Wednesday 11 December, unless it sells earlier.

Associate Director Jonathan Lynch says opportunities to acquire city fringe industrial properties of this calibre are few and far between.

"This is a first-rate investment opportunity that will lease very quickly or a chance for occupiers to acquire the ideal blank canvas for their business.

"The property comprises a 350sq m clear span warehouse with a 5.5m stud height, newly polished concrete floors and no internal partitioning.

"Access is via a cart-dock with a secure roller door that fronts a generous yard with 10 on-site car parks. There is also a separate pedestrian entrance.

"The property's excellent central location and connectivity will have enormous appeal for occupiers and investors.

"A wave of urban renewal has been transforming Morningside since the Unitary Plan came into effect, as zoning changes have attracted more mixed-use development to the area.

"As a result, light industrial properties like 25 Gordon Road are becoming rare, making this an opportunity not to be missed."

Kris Ongley, Associate Director of Colliers' Auckland Investment Sales team, says the property is part of a modern industrial development at the juncture of Gordon Road and Argyle Street.

"The property benefits from a 768sq m freehold title with no body corporate. Access is via a private right-of-way road shared with four other titles.

"The immediately surrounding area is undergoing an unprecedented level of commercial activity, with multiple large developments either completed, underway or planned within 500m.

"Morningside Precinct at 14-18 McDonald Street is a benchmark new hospitality complex anchored by the thriving Morningside Tavern and popular venue The Glasshouse. It incorporates niche food offerings and well-presented office tenancies.

"Nearby is 34-38 Ethel Street, designed by Fearon Hay Architects in collaboration with RCP. It comprises a refurbished high stud industrial building that has been converted into three 600sq m office showroom spaces with incorporated mezzanines.

"The newly developed Briscoe Group head office is located a 1-5 Taylors Road. It includes a temporary Briscoes store that will be replaced by Rebel Sport once a new Briscoes is completed at the former outlet store site at 36 Taylors Road."

Hamish Paterson of Colliers' Auckland Investment Sales team says Morningside is one of Auckland's fastest-growing commercial and residential precincts.

"Morningside's excellent central Auckland location and recent re-zoning to mixed use have seen the suburb cement its reputation as one of Auckland's most in-demand commercial locations with further evolution yet to progress.

"The suburb is located less than 5km from Auckland's CBD and benefits from superlative connectivity.

"The electrification of the western railway line has enabled more efficient, comfortable and reliable commuter trains to regularly service the Morningside Train Station. The suburb is also extremely well connected with local bus routes servicing Sandringham Road and New North Road regularly.

"Proximity and connectivity are key to Morningside's appeal, and the offering at 25 Gordon Road benefits greatly from these attributes."