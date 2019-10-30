On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Tauranga's population is growing, some areas more than others. And more people means more houses. Property reporter Zoe Hunter talks to local real estate agents about what 76 new residential builds approved by the Tauranga City Council last month will mean for the city's property market.
Tauranga City Council has approved $32.4 million worth of residential consents for 76 new homes in a month.
The developers' ability to keep pace with demand and build a mixture of housing that appealed to a wide audience was what Young said was driving the number of consents.
"It has been signalled that more land needs to be released to cope with the influx and demand on the region as more and more people seek out the destination as a viable place to live," he said.
Tauranga Harcourts managing director Simon Martin said more new residential builds were needed to keep supply and demand in balance.
"There are more people coming to town so we need to keep up the supply," he said.
Martin said it was not uncommon for consents valued at more than $1m to be issued in areas such as Ōtūmoetai where there properties with waterfront views.
"In established areas like Ōtūmoetai, it is not as common. But properties of that value are certainly popping up in the market."
General manager of Tremains Bay of Plenty and Waikato, Anton Jones, said land availability in Mount Maunganui/Pāpāmoa could be why more building consents were issued in the area.
"Tauranga is drying up a bit. There are not as many sections, which is a bit of a concern going forward that the development land isn't available," he said.
Jones said it was not unusual for people to spend upwards of $1m on a building consent for their dream home and Ōtūmoetai was a popular place to build.
"It has got views over the water towards the Mount. It is pretty hard to beat," he said.
Major consents applications issued value over $1m
520 Gloucester Rd
Stage 1 of a 2 stage consent. Single level pre cast and steel frame building. Nine units within for separate tenancy. This consent 1 is for the scope of 1. Civil and 2. Structural engineering, only. $1,516,000
15 Macrae Ave Construction of a new concrete plant at Mount Maunganui. The plant and its associated structures will be built on foundations already consented by others. $4,650,000
15 Otira Close Construct new two-storey, four-bedroom dwelling with attached triple garage and swimming pool. $1,200,000
7 Gravatt Rd New 1060 sqm office development. $3,000,000
242 Grenada St Five new villas as two attached duplexes and one separate dwelling - single-level, two-bedroom with attached single $1,392,000
106 Harbour Dr New two-storey dwelling with four bedrooms, a lift and attached four-car garage. $2,000,000
149 Taurikura Dr Extension to an existing warehouse and exterior canopy. $1,400,000
77 Fourth Ave Four-storey apartment block with 55 units and basement car parking (five storeys in total) $13,000,000