Tauranga's population is growing, some areas more than others. And more people means more houses. Property reporter Zoe Hunter talks to local real estate agents about what 76 new residential builds approved by the Tauranga City Council last month will mean for the city's property market.

Tauranga City Council has approved $32.4 million worth of residential consents for 76 new homes in a month.

READ MORE:
Building consents surge in Western Bay but slide in Tauranga
Total $58m issued in Tauranga building consents
Record $68m in Tauranga commercial consents issued, mostly for retail development
Value of Tauranga

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Major consents applications issued value over $1m