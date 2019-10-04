A rustic lodge nestled at the base of Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari is on the market for sale.

Known as Out in the Styx, 2117 Arapuni Road, Pukeatua in the Waikato has resonated with travelers, cyclists and hikers over the past 24 years since its establishment by the owners Lance and Mary Hodgson.

The lodge has three detached wings consisting of six ensuite rooms accommodating up to 20 guests and three bunkrooms for up to 15 guests.

The property is marketed for sale by Bayleys Hamilton salesperson Scott Macdonald with a tender process closing October 23.

Advertisement

"The property provides an opportunity for a new owner to expand existing operations or to consider a wide range of alternative uses including rural business retreat/function ventures, workers' accommodation for the local area or even an extensive family living complex," Mr Macdonald said.

Designed using principles of passive energy to provide year round comforts, the property has approximately 0.85 hectares of grounds with mature gardens and northerly views out to the 3,400 hectare Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, which has the largest pest-proof fence in the world. The 47 kilometre fence line offers a safe haven for many of the country's most endangered species.

At the heart of the complex is a central dining area with open plan living, high stud timber ceilings and an open fire, creating a relaxed country atmosphere for guests.

"The accommodation, with food provided, is a large part of the business, and is a major drawcard for clientele. It has attracted glowing Trip Advisor reviews. We enjoy entertaining through the restaurant, which is popular with guests, visitors and locals," Mr Hodgson, said.

An extended intergenerational family could consider this complex as a home to accommodate them comfortably. The owner's residence has five ensuite double bedrooms which open to a deck over the gardens, with some rooms having views to the mountain.

"With its close proximity to the local primary school over the road and the bus for Te Awamutu College passing the gate, it's a property that is well positioned for families to access education yet enjoy the rural lifestyle. Further amenities include community tennis courts and a 20 metre swimming pool at the school.

There are other numerous alternatives for the property which could include a spa/wellness retreat, a live-in ecological study centre or boutique hotel.

Mr Macdonald said the main benefit of the property is its location, drawing guests to Sanctuary Mountain and both the Waikato River and Te Awa Cycle Trails, as well as a position near key tourist attractions - the Waitomo Caves (45 kilometres away), Rotorua, Hamilton (each one hours' drive) and 35 minutes from Hobbiton.

Advertisement

The Hodgsons say the property and business would suit an owner operator or manager if a buyer wanted to continue the existing operations. "They also see potential growth through marketing and believe they have created a multi-use complex that will be a great base for future development," Mr Macdonald said.



The couple said they have enjoyed good times at the lodge bringing up four children and are now selling to spend more time with their grandchildren.