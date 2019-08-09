Whanganui's property prices may be on the rise but the city is one of only a few in the country where the cost of a mortgage remains cheaper than renting in the suburbs.

Figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity have compared rent levels with mortgage payments around the country to see if there are some places where it's cheaper to buy a home.

Whanganui, Invercargill and Rotorua came out tops for having the biggest share of suburbs where owning a home is better bet than paying someone else's mortgage.

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said they compared the monthly

