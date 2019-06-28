The land and building housing a popular North Shore bar and restaurant is for sale in a part of Auckland where few other licensed liquor premises operate.

The General Public bar and eatery at 366 Rangatira Rd, Beach Haven, on Auckland's North Shore, began trading this month.

The single-storey building, considered by the vendor to be the highest profile position within local commercial shops, borders the Opaketai Beach Haven garden community green, maintained by Auckland Council.

The property is zoned Local Centre Use under the Auckland Unitary Plan, allowing for structures up to 18m high, potentially capable of sustaining a building up to four storeys, with residential use on the upper floors.

The 202sq m of freehold land and the 224.8sq m concrete building are being jointly marketed for sale by Terry Kim and Steven Liu of Bayleys North Shore and Leah La Hood of Blu Realty, through a deadline private treaty process closing at 4pm on Wednesday July 24, unless sold earlier. The property features in Bayleys' upcoming Total Property portfolio magazine.

The sales trio said the property had an initial evaluation procedure (IEP) rating of 100 per cent of new build standards,(NBS) which corresponds with a Grade A+ building.

General Public is on a new six-year lease for the property with two further six-year rights of renewal, generating annual rent of $76,500 plus GST and operating expenses per annum with annual rent reviews.

"The property absolutely epitomises the over-arching Local Centre Use zoning by housing the all-day eating and drinking venue in the Beach Haven retail strip," La Hood said.

"Before opening the property was subjected to a substantial refurbishment programme to convert it into a neighbourhood-style bar and dining establishment.

"Improvement work included installing new bathrooms on both the ground floor and mezzanine level, upgrading the power supply, installing a full commercial kitchen, bringing in underground gas supply, and securing a liquor licence.

"Prospective parties will be intrigued by the future development potential of the site under the Auckland Operative Unitary Plan with options already explored by the vendor."

General Public is owned and managed by Beach Haven local Nick McIntyre, an experienced operator who also runs the central Auckland Albion Hotel and Ellice Rd Social Lounge, a licensed venue in the city centre.

Kim says that McIntyre has seized the perfect opportunity to bring neighbourhood hospitality to a suburban population forced to travel out of the neighbourhood for a meal or drink.

"Beach Haven, along with the adjacent community of Birkdale, stand alone geographically from the bigger shopping precincts of Glenfield and Birkenhead," says Kim.

"Beach Haven's retail hub is totally neighbourhood-focused, very much attracting a local clientele."

The Beach Haven and Birkdale peninsular — with Rangatira Rd running through its arterial spine — has a population of about 20,000.

General Public is the first place for Auckland ferry commuters using Beach Haven wharf to pop in for a drink or bite to eat on their way home.

Liu said conceptual drawings by the vendor reflected the potential to add an upper level to the building and increase future revenue.