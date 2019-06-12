Colin Baker says there's a special feel about the Andrew Patterson-designed house he owns in Parnell with wife Katrina Wilson.

"It's so quiet and calm – it's got a calmness that's really hard to describe," he says.

"You go into the bottom garden, take a deep breath and close your eyes, and you'll feel the whole of the energy coming through the garden."

The two-level house at 1 Papahia St, is for sale by negotiation and was built in 1989 with feng shui in mind, says Colin.

"The architect got these walls that have curves in them; it's quite amazing. They curve around and bring all the energies back into the room."

Colin and Katrina bought the property four years ago. It was tired inside and out and they updated everything.

"We upgraded the total interior, including putting in new bathrooms, updating the kitchen and all paintwork," she says.

"We attended to all the maintenance, so the building report is faultless."

The biggest transformation was the garden, however. It had been an award-winner but became overgrown.

"We used Tony Murrell for inspiration and the pond design, and Adam Shuter, of Shuter Design, to design and implement the gardens," says Katrina.

"The inspiration was a Balinese tropical holiday in a luxury boutique hotel."

Many of the tall trees were thinned or removed to bring the sun in lower, and eye-level plantings added to give every room a green room experience.

