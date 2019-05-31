In Northland's picturesque Whangaroa Harbour, an interesting and very different business is for sale in the form of the assets and going concern operations sustaining well-established and successful marine tourism venture.

The business owns and operates the Maple Leaf houseboat for hire; and the Waihi water taxi, which are the only houseboat and water taxi services in the area.

JD Hyslop of Link Business Broking, Ellerslie, says the locally-owned family business trades under the name Bushmansfriend Ltd and was founded on the harbour shores by Tony Foster and Judy McHardy in 2004. "They started by offering guided bush walks along the Wairakau Stream track and providing water transportation back through the beautiful harbour," Hyslop says.

"In 2008, Tony and Judy saw an opportunity to purchase the Maple Leaf and Whangaroa Houseboat Holidays, to enable visitors to explore the harbour at their own pace. The business expanded in 2014 to include Whangaroa Harbour Water Transport, which offers harbour tours and water taxis on the harbour.

"The unspoiled native bush of Whangaroa Harbour inspired the name Bushmansfriend after the family moved to Totara North in 1989. Sadly, Tony passed away in 2016 after a short illness.

"The business has become too much for Judy to manage on her own, so now it's time to sell to someone with the energy and motivation to drive and expand it."

Hyslop says the asking price for the business and all the assets is $289,000 with the separate purchase of two boat moorings being an additional $18,000.

The business operation sale is made up of tangible assets of $215,000 include the houseboat and water taxi, intangible assets of $67,500 and stock of $6500.

The two moorings are Number 197 in Totara North valued at $8000; and Number 111 in Whangaroa Bay for $10,000.

"A buyer's total investment in the purchase of the business would be $307,000 with the two moorings," Hyslop says.

Staff currently required to run the business are the owner with a full-time skipper and administrator-deckhand.

The Waihi water taxi is the only water taxi service in the area. Photo / Supplied

The skipper starts work around 9am and is finished around 5pm leading harbour tours twice a day commencing at 10 am and 1 pm; with a pick-up option from Lane Cove at both 12 noon and 3pm.

"Embarking on a houseboat takes three hours and includes a comprehensive induction. Disembarking takes about three hours including a cleaning regime," says Hyslop. "Staff must be on call for houseboat customers."

He says the owner works varied hours; seven days a week over the peak summer season from late to December to the end of February and often being on call.

"The shoulder season is less demanding but the boat services are advertised year-round so the crew must be available."

Bushmansfriend's investment attributes include:

· a leading market position in the area;

· over 90 per cent occupancy in the last two seasons;

· excellent service with many repeat customers;

· strong relationships within the local community;

· tourism in the area is in growth mode with plenty of untapped potential;

· abundant growth opportunities within the guided tours market;

· considerable barriers to entry for competitors; and

· a genuine reason for the sale.

Bushmansfriend prides itself on a philosophy of responsible tourism - actively striving to improve energy efficiency, waste management, water conservation and caring for flora and fauna. Team members are actively involved in the growing Whangaroa community.

"It's desired that the business purchaser also be someone who embodies these values and enjoys a similar lifestyle; they may already be a skipper, looking to venture out on their own," says Lloyd.

He says a new owner must change all Maritime New Zealand documentation to their name. "According to Maritime law, a fit and proper person check must be completed, unless they have been vetted previously and the applicant must have no dishonesty convictions.

"It would be beneficial for them to have a skipper's ticket, either an SRL [skipper restricted rules] or an INL [International Navigating Limits] qualification, without they will not be able to transport passengers."