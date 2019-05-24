Land and buildings leased to a national distributor of uniforms in Hamilton's inner city will go under the hammer next month.

"The building has an A-grade seismic rating," says Rebecca Bruce of Bayleys Hamilton who, with colleague David Cashmore, is marketing 1/244 Tristram St for sale by auction at 12 noon on Thursday June 27.

The property, features in Bayleys' latest Total Property portfolio magazine, comprises a unit titled block encompassing a 424sq m floor area, single-level, retail and warehouse premises.

Bruce says the property has a substantial showroom, 10 onsite car parks and excellent accessibility via two entrances.

"The old adage of location, location, location rings emphatically for commercial property and this property has it in abundance. It is highly visible on a roundabout with good accessibility and high profile signage," she says.

"The building is on the main thoroughfare for crossing from one end of Hamilton's central business district to the other; and is surrounded by other commercial buildings, including PGG Wrightson nearby."

The solid commercial building, prominently positioned on the corner of Rostrevor and Tristram Sts, is leased by Cintrine Developments, trading as New Zealand Uniforms, on a six year lease, with one three year right of renewal, generating annual income of $98,000 plus GST.

New Zealand Uniforms provides high-visibility (hi-vis) workwear, medical, chefs, hospitality, athletes, team sports, business and school uniforms, backpacks, caps and beanies from a large number of brands, screen printing and embroidery plus corporate gifts among its vast range of clothing and accessories.

NZ Uniforms started business in 1994 by the founder and chief executive, David Bunnell, supplying sports uniforms to teams for both on and off field wear.

Since then the company has grown to one of the biggest uniform suppliers in New Zealand for schools, sports and small businesses. It has 14 retail shops throughout the country servicing the students, parents and whanau of more than 150 schools in the Auckland region, Hamilton, Rotorua, Tauranga, Whakatane, Masterton, the Wellington region, Christchurch and Dunedin, with plans for a total of 25 stores in the pipeline over the next few years

The company also wholesales uniforms to more than 250 school, as well as sports clubs and businesses. NZ Uniforms' marketing said its business ethos is to make uniforms universally accessible giving everybody the opportunity to present their brand and image to its full potential.