Hobsonville office-warehouse

A new industrial property at 3 Rawiri Place in the Workspace industrial development at Hobsonville, has sold for $10.15m, at a yield of 4.92 per cent. The 2739.5sq m office-warehouse, on a 5003sq m site with drive-around truck access, was sold by Colliers International brokers Craig Smith, Matt Prentice and Gareth Fraser.

Airport Oaks industrial

A 3663sq m industrial building constructed in the late 1990s on a 5001 sq m, site at 127 Montgomerie Rd, Airport Oaks, has been sold for $7,106,000 at a 5.27 per cent yield. Bayleys' James Hill, Sunil Bhana, and Nick Bayley sold the property, which was refurbished in 2015.

Hamilton development site

A 17,748sq m development site, designated Lot 11 Ingram Rd, Rukuhia, Hamilton, has sold for $3,141,396. The off-market transaction was brokered by Mark Brunton and Alan Pracy of Colliers Hamilton.

Willis St building

A 10-level 5826sq m 1980s office and retail building, on a 2102 sq m site at 186 Willis St, Wellington, has been sold for $13.35m, at a 7.8 cent yield, by Bayleys' Mark Sherlock. It is leased to a mix of corporate and government department tenants.

Hamilton split-risk retail

A split-risk retail property at 331 Victoria St, Hamilton, has sold for $1.13m, at a yield of 7 per cent. Located opposite SkyCity and the new Riverbank Lane retail development, it comprises a two-level, 710sq m building on a 364sq m freehold site. The sale was brokered by Justin Wang and David Palmer of Colliers, Hamilton.

Wairau Valley sale

A 2773sq m industrial building on a 3811sq m site at 18 Poland Rd, Wairau Valley, with an eight-year lease to Fresco Shades NZ, has sold for $5.5m at a 6 per cent yield through Trevor Duffin and Ranjan Unka, Bayleys North Shore Commercial.

Rockwood Farm Matawai

Rockwood Farm in Matawai, between Gisborne and Opotiki, has sold at auction for $2.9m. Located at 2999 Whakarau Rd, the 404.69ha property comprises a fenced breeding and finishing farm, sheds, a centrally located homestead, and 85ha of bushland. The sale was brokered by Rural and Agribusiness broker Rod Chrisp of Colliers Gisborne.

Mt Eden with apartment

A 716sq m 1980s warehouse, showroom and office building, plus a two-bedroom apartment, on a 446sq m Mixed Use zoned site at 40 George St, Mt Eden, was sold partly leased for $2.75m by James Were and Scott Kirk of Bayleys Auckland City & Fringe division.

Sheraton vacant unit

A 26sq m retail unit beneath the Sheraton Four Point Hotel, currently being constructed within a former office tower at 396 Queen St in Auckland's CBD, was sold vacant for $600,000 at $23,077 per sq m, by Millie Liang of Bayleys' Auckland International division.

Gisborne rural property

A 6.37ha rural property at 1189 Wharekopae Rd in Ngatapa, Gisborne, sold after auction for $1.3m. The property comprises a citrus orchard with versatile sheds plus a four-bedroom home with a large deck, concrete tennis court and helicopter pad. It was sold by Colliers Gisborne brokers Alan Thorpe and David Egan.