The new two-level dining precinct at what will be Tauranga's largest shopping centre, has been fully leased almost half-a-year ahead of completion.

Eighteen new eateries and restaurants will open when the second stage of Tauranga Crossing is completed in April next year. They will complement the eight food and beverage retailers already trading at Tauranga Crossing.

Located in the fast-growing suburb of Tauriko, the centre will be the largest shopping destination in the Bay of Plenty upon the completion of its second stage.

Colliers International retail broker Jessica Martin says the successful leasing of the new dining precinct shows food and beverage remains the "darling of retail".

"Kiwi consumers are seeking curated retail experiences that can't be replicated online. At the same time, they're demanding ever-greater levels of convenience. This diversity of desires is reflected back in the range of offerings and dining spaces at Tauranga Crossing. From relaxed al-fresco dining to grab-and-go convenience, there's something for everyone."

Located over two levels, the dining area will be located next to a new Event Cinemas complex.

The upper level, to be known as The Observatory, will feature an al-fresco dining terrace. The Garden Eateries, located on the ground level, will include a family-friendly external garden area with sculptures and a slide.

Martin – who leased the new dining precinct with colleagues Chloe Franklin-Hall and Mat Gibbard – says Colliers is proud to have secured some firsts.

"Tauranga Crossing will be the first place in the Bay of Plenty to feature an offering from celebrated restaurateur Fleur Caulton and renowned Kiwi chef Josh Emett," Martin says.

"Their popular Malaysian-inspired fast-casual restaurant, Hawker & Roll, will occupy premises in The Observatory. It will also be home to the first Bird on a Wire outside of Auckland. The eatery specialises in free range rotisserie chicken, fresh salads and a great selection of burgers and more. Tauranga Crossing will also be home to New Zealand's first Cantina de Mad Mex. The Mexican eatery, founded on the Sunshine Coast in Australia, serves Baja-style food and drinks."

Other offerings new to the Bay of Plenty will include Ramen IPPIN, Krung Thep Thai Street Food, Otto's, Kiwi Grill, Majestic and Jamaica Blue.

Along with the new dining areas, Tauranga Crossing's second stage will feature international fashion retailer H&M, which is new to the Bay of Plenty, and an entertainment precinct anchored by Event Cinemas. The cinema complex will house six screens and more than 1,000 seats, as well as the only Vmax screen in the Bay of Plenty.

Tauranga Crossing CEO Steve Lewis says he is thrilled the new dining areas have been embraced by such exciting food and beverage operators.

"The level of interest shown in Tauranga, and in particular Tauranga Crossing, by these renowned parties reflects the confidence the wider market has in the region. Food and entertainment is becoming an increasingly important part of the experience customers are seeking, and this eclectic and vibrant mix of restaurants and eateries is going to add a new dimension to the centre and Tauranga in general. The Observatory will stay open later in the evenings to complement the Event Cinemas complex and offer customers a place to meet family and friends with a range of relaxing dining options.

"The Garden Eateries will open directly into the external landscaped garden and will house a wide selection of convenience, street and casual eateries. These new dining options will add to the already established Millyard eateries which have been well supported by the local community. We're delighted to have attracted such prominent names to the Bay of Plenty and look forward to welcoming customers to these new dining experiences come April 2019."

Tauranga Crossing is a New Zealand-owned shopping centre that currently provides 30,000sq m of retail space and 1000 car parks. Its enclosed second stage will add an additional 15,000sq m of retail space and 700 extra car parks.