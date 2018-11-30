East Tamaki warehouse

A high-stud 2763sq m warehouse, showroom and office building with three large roller doors, plus a 225sq m canopy and single-level space on a 4610sq m site, at 9 Barmac Pl, East Tamaki, has been sold for $7.11m by Bayleys agents Nelson Raines, Amy Weng and Andrew Wallace. Completed in 2004, it sold with a one-year lease back to the current owner occupier.

Industrial building sold

A 998sq m industrial building with 18 car parks, on a 2000sq m freehold site at 15 Ra Ora Dr, East Tamaki, has sold for $3.2m, representing a contract yield of 4.68 per cent. The transaction was brokered by Jolyon Thomson and Paul Higgins of ColliersInternational.

Mt Wellington office property

A fully leased, 820sq m office property at 4E Pacific Rise, Mt Wellington, has sold ahead of deadline for $3.15m - a yield of 6.0 per cent. The deal was brokered by Colliers agents Gareth Fraser and Simon Child of investment sales, and Michael van der Putten of commercial leasing.

Wairau Valley unit

A 780sq m industrial unit, plus 12 parking spaces, at 12 Ashfield Rd in the Wairau Valley, has sold for $1.62m at a 5.5 per cent yield through Chris White and Ranjan Unka of Bayleys. It has 450sq m of warehousing and 330sq m in offices.

Napier lifestyle orchard

A rural Hawke's Bay lifestyle property with income from an orchard lease has sold at auction for $1.75m. The sale of the 7.89ha property at 153 King Rd, Brookfields, Napier, was brokered by Colliers' rural sales specialist Duncan McKinnon.

Viaduct Harbour floor

A 448sq m leasehold office floor on Level Five of 16 Viaduct Harbour Ave, Auckland CBD, plus six basement car parks sold for $1.45m at a 12.09 per cent yield through Bayleys' Damien Bullick and Sunil Bhana. The 15-year lease until 2028 is to Tramco.

Hamilton retail unit

A split-risk, 392.4sq m retail unit at 11 Willoughby St, Hamilton, has sold for $1.54m at a yield of 5.87 per cent in a deal brokered by Alan Pracy and Justin Oliver of Colliers, Hamilton.

Ellerslie produce store

A 272sq m retail unit at 101 Main Highway, Ellerslie Town Centre, has sold for $820,000, at a 7.32 per cent yield through Oscar Kuang and Beterly Pan of Bayleys. A fruit and vege store holds a five-year lease there, with two five-year rights of renewal.