A recently completed high-spec industrial park at Wiri, has a variety of new business units for immediate occupation by tenants.

Located on a rectangular 1.568ha site at 9 Chonny Crescent, the Biz Industrial Park comprises 37 units ranging in size from 147sq m to 327sq m, with rentals starting at $25,000 per annum.

Bayleys has a master agency to lease the units which are being marketed by Mike Marinkovich, Tom Davison and Karl Price from the agency's Manukau office.

"This is quality development in rapidly growing Wiri which has modern industrial premises in a range of sizes suitable for many types of business use," Marinkovich says.

He says the Biz Industrial park comprises:

• Three road-front units of 327sq m. These contain 263sq m of high-stud space with showroom, office and warehouse areas able to be configured to suit a tenant's business requirements. There is also a 36sq m ground floor office and amenities area with a 28sq m first floor office, above and rear roller door access to the units. "These are premium units with substantial glazing on the street frontage to suit tenants looking for high profile corporate branding and quality showroom and/or office accommodation. "They would be ideal for trade retailers and home trade occupants requiring road visibility."

• Two 323sq m units located in the middle of the complex are of similar configuration to the road front units but without the glazing, being of predominantly tilt-slab concrete construction. Their 263sq m high-stud shells can also be adapted to an occupant's requirements and would suit trade wholesalers or import distribution businesses.

• Thirteen medium-sized 218sq m units containing 158sq m of high-stud warehousing and 60sq m of offices and amenities over two levels.

• Nineteen smaller 147sq m units with 113 sq m of high-stud warehousing and 34sq m of ground floor office space and amenities; that are "perfect for a tradesman's base or for secure storage".

All units are fully equipped with fire sprinklers, access to a toilet for the disabled, kitchenette andthree-phase power. The warehouses have high-opening rear windows to provide good air circulation. They come with a variety of dedicated car parks and the security fenced site that hasfull drive-around capability with two road entrances with electric gates.

"The Wiri Inland Container Terminal is only minutes away and, unlike many older complexes which don't allow containers because of a lack of yard space, the Biz Industrial Park includes dedicated container de-vanning areas which can accommodate up to four 40 foot containers," Marinkovich says. "It would therefore be well-suited to storage and distribution tenants or other businesses with incoming or outgoing container requirements."

Davison says a tenant in coffee wholesaling will provide an exclusive coffee barista service for other occupants. The park also incorporates covered and uncovered outdoor lunch areas. The site is zoned Light Industry under the Auckland Unitary Plan.

Price says the Biz Industrial Park has good access to major arterial routes and benefits from the recent linking of State Highway 20 to SH1. Chonny Crescent runs off Browns Rd and is close to Roscommon Rd, a main arterial that connects with SH20.

The opening of the Waterview tunnel and the associated completion of the 48km Western Ring Route network of connected motorways has further increased Wiri's appeal as a business location, Price says.