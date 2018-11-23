Two live and work properties in established Auckland locations are for sale with vacant possession, offering flexible options for owner-occupiers and investors.

Colliers International is marketing the two bite-sized offerings in New Windsor and Albany for sale by auction at on December 12, unless one or both are sold earlier.

The 102sq m property at 261A New Windsor Rd comprises a neighbourhood retail unit with a two-bedroom flat. It will be auctioned at Colliers' Auckland CBD office at 11am.

The 186.2sq m property at 6B Dallan Pl, Albany, comprises a high stud warehouse, showroom and studio apartment. It will be auctioned at the North Shore office at 2pm.

Broker Ned Gow is marketing the New Windsor property with colleagues Gawan Bakshi and Jeremy Barnett. Gow says it is ideal for small business owners wanting to live and work from their premises. "It will also appeal to add-value investors who can split it into separate retail and residential tenancies, or homebuyers wishing to supplement their mortgage payments with income from a retail tenant."

The property is one of seven cross-leased within a busy retail strip of 10 shops. It is on a one-seventh share of an 872sq m cross lease title with Neighbourhood Centre zoning.

Gow says the single-level building occupies an advantageous corner position. The retail tenancy fronts New Windsor Rd, while the flat on the corner is accessed from Dallas Pl.

The property at 6B Dallan Pl, Albany has a warehouse, showroom and studio apartment. Photo / Supplied

The 42sq m retail tenancy has a large glass frontage creating a light, north-facing space, with access to a covered side area. The 60sq m flat has an open plan living area with a neat kitchen that leads to a lounge and bathroom. Two double bedrooms are accessed from the living area. A rear driveway off Dallas Pl provides access to a covered car port that runs alongside both tenancies. A customer car park with 23 shared spaces has handy dual-access from the New Windsor Rd frontage.

Over on the North Shore, Colliers' Matt Prentice and his colleague Jack Tuson are selling the Albany property in Dallan Place.

Prentice says it's a fully consented live/work unit in one of the Shore's most tightly held industrial precincts.

"The property comprises a high-stud warehouse, ground floor showroom/office, and attractive first-floor studio apartment, making it ideal for live-in owner-occupiers. The versatile layout also makes it suitable for small businesses seeking a conventional office and warehouse space, or investors seeking an affordable foothold in a popular area."

The General Business-zoned property is within a well-presented, modern development of four industrial units, at the end of a short cul-de-sac off Arrenway Dr. There are three on-site car parks and good proximity to the motorway network. The warehouse has 85.6sq m of high-stud space, with a medium-stud workshop/storage area. Office and apartment areas total 100.6sq m over two-levels.

The main entrance on the ground floor opens to a small tiled foyer that provides access to the warehouse, stairway and showroom, which includes a kitchenette, partitioned office and toilet.

The first floor provides a generous studio living area with a kitchen, laundry alcove, and bathroom with toilet and shower. A balcony is accessed via a ranch slider from the living area.