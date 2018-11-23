The land and building housing Paeroa's knick-knack and household collectibles store, Pioneer House, are for sale.

The single-storey commercial property, at 4 Hughenden St, is among 20 'antiques-type' businesses in town, including "Granvilles and Arkwrights"; "Yesterday and Today"; "Pandora's Closet" and "Junk and Disorderly".

Bayleys Hamilton salesperson Josh Smith, says these have helped establish Paeroa's point of difference in provincial Waikato.

"Pioneer House has occupied its town centre site for about 20 years, becoming an integral part of the local antique traders' network.

"Bayleys research shows people in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga view Paeroa as a day-trip-destination and transit-stop-off," says Smith.

The town sits within the "Golden Triangle Economic Region" — roughly equidistant from Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga.

The freehold Pioneer House building and site are scheduled to be sold at auction at 11am on December 6. They feature in Bayleys' latest Total Property portfolio magazine.

Smith says the 379sq m building occupies a 379sq m landholding in Hughenden St, which runs off SH2 to form Paeroa's main street.

The antiques and collectibles business is on a lease expiring in 2019 with three further three-year rights of renewal; and generates net rent of $33,000 plus GST per annum.

Smith says from the pavement the exterior seems to portray two personas. "On the right-hand side is a traditional 1950s rural town retail premises, with eye-level windows showcasing high turnover stock items designed to pique the interest of passing customers.

"On the left is a warehouse and workshop structure, which can be accessed from the street through two roller doors. It gives a more 'industrial' feel to the retail experience.

"The floorspace is seamless. The rafter-beam and corrugated iron ceiling portion of the building has an open-plan retailing format adding functionality and character.

"The right hand side of the block has a more standard internal retail feeling, with a 2.5m false ceiling."

Smith says antiques and collectibles have boosted the town's retail economy and its prosperity also increased dramatically over the past six years following the opening of the Hauraki Rail Trail cycle route.

"This broadened Paeroa's tourist appeal significantly. It sits at the pivotal apex of the trail — connecting the northern Thames route with the eastern Waihi leg, and the Southern Te Aroha stretch.

"Business owners call the Hauraki Rail Trail, Paeroa's 'second gold rush'."